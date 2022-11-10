ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History

By Julie Belcove
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxeeE_0j6VXXbW00

Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s . That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s.

Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.)

Five of the paintings on offer exceeded $100 million each, the most ever for one sale, and each set a world record for the artist. The highest price, $149.24 million, was for Georges Seurat’s Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), an 1888 pointillist depiction of three nudes arranged in front of a detail of the artist’s famed A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Also making the $100 million club were lots by Cézanne, van Gogh, Gaugin and Klimt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlz8a_0j6VXXbW00
Georges Seurat’s Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version ), 1888

Fifteen other artists also set new records, including Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Andrew Wyeth, Sam Francis and Edward Steichen, whose dark, moody image The Flatiron ( 1904, printed 1905) , featuring the New York City landmark of the same name, hammered at $11.84 million, the second-highest price ever for a photograph and nearly six times its low estimate. The Johns, Small False Start, a 1960 abstraction that looks as if one of his famed maps had exploded, leaving the canvas covered in dense shards of colors, along with their names in his signature stenciled style, sold for $55.35 million. The piece is small enough to hold in your hands, leaving viewers to imagine what one of his larger pieces might have yielded had it been on the block.

As with any substantial collection, Allen’s elicited a certain voyeuristic curiosity: What did one of the original tech billionaires collect, and why? What was the thread, if any?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0obO_0j6VXXbW00
A Botticelli painting of a Madonna and child hammered down for $48.48 million.

Unlike the postwar and contemporary focus of the Macklowes, who zeroed in on Rothko, Twombly, Warhol and the like, Allen demonstrated more catholic taste, with acquisitions spanning five centuries and myriad styles, from the early Italian Renaissance to French Impressionism and on up to Pop and other 20th-century movements. In the carefully installed preview of the sale at Christie’s Rockefeller Center headquarters, the first painting to greet viewers was a Botticelli, a round panel of a Madonna and child with blues, reds and golds so vivid they practically glow. It went for $48.48 million. Just around the corner from the figurative composition was a large canvas by Agnes Martin, whose pastel-hued horizontal stripes, separated by faint pencil lines, are the epitome of pure abstraction.

Viewers might speculate whether the many landscapes—by artists as varied as Monet, O’Keeffe, Richter and Hockney—referenced the tech frontier. Or perhaps where we see van Gogh’s deceptively controlled, tiny marks, Allen saw digital pixels. But it doesn’t take an expert—whether in tech or in art—to be floored by those Klimt birch trees. Some things don’t need explaining.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Christie’s Adds 100 Carat Diamond Necklace To Magnificent Jewels Sale

A rivière diamond necklace from the Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock is joining the Christie’s Magnificient Jewels sale in Geneva on Nov. 8. The entirety of the items in the Weinstock collection go on the block on Nov. 22 in London. Though the Fortune Pink 18.18 ct. pink diamond (estimate: $25 million–$35 million) headlines the Geneva sale, this 100 carat diamond necklace (shown at top and below) is not one to be missed.
Robb Report

This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction

A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
CBS San Francisco

Steve Jobs' 1970s Birkenstock sandals fetch over $218,000 at auction

CUPERTINO — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday."The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
LOS ALTOS, CA
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate

Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
JUPITER, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal

What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
RHINEBECK, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy