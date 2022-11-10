ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dogs feared dead run out of torched house to relieved owner

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

After a house in Detroit , Michigan, went up in flames, the homeowner was left fearing the worst for his beloved pets who were stuck inside.

However, as this video shows, once firefighters extinguished the blaze the dogs came running from the torched house.

After they ran to freedom, they ran circles around the firefighters who saved them and their owner, who bent down to pet them and bring them away from the scene.

The house was destroyed by the fire early on Thursday, 10 November.

