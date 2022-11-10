Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book
By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was "too honest" to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance. In interviews with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections
Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism." In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump "hurt the party's chances on Election Day, not just here...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents -- and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is Trump's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and it's past time to reassess what's important to the party. "It's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "reckless" and criticized Trump for being "part of the problem" that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump's tweet during the attack that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. "It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," wrote Obama in "The Light We Carry," according to audio excerpts released Monday to NPR. "It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee says Trump 'failed to comply' with subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has "failed to comply" with its subpoena for documents and testimony. "In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President's noncompliance," Democratic Rep. Bennie...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kevin McCarthy seeks to assuage House Republican concerns behind closed doors ahead of leadership election
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to assuage House Republican concerns at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, part of his campaign to lead the House GOP conference and possibly take the speakership in the next Congress. The California Republican and House minority leader got a standing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats -- and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden steps into G20 aiming to unite leaders in opposition to Russia's war on Ukraine
President Joe Biden is confronting competing issues at home and abroad while he's at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali this week, using the moment on the world's stage to lean into international support for condemning Russia's aggression while also facing the prospect of hearing Donald Trump announce his next run for the presidency.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'We need to have a real discussion': GOP leaders brace for tense talks after disappointing election results
House and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a tense series of closed-door meetings this week as the GOP grapples with what went wrong in the midterms and decides the political fate of its current leaders, who are under fire following last week's disappointing election results. With the balance of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence: 'I think we'll have better choices in the future' than Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a newly released interview clip that he and his family are giving "prayerful consideration" to whether he should run for president in 2024 and that the US will have "better choices in the future" than former President Donald Trump. Asked by ABC News'...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked by CNN's Dana Bash...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi
Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders -- punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman -- an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who was thousands...
Comments / 0