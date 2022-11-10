Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

2 DAYS AGO