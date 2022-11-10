Read full article on original website
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
[PHOTOS] What You Missed at the HUGE Flakes Trip Giveaway Party in Billings
Wasn't that a party? If you weren't in attendance at the Muzzle Loader/Powderhorn on Saturday night, you missed a good time for our Flakes trip giveaway. Even if you weren't there for the free trip giveaway, it was a great get-together. And this year's crowd was especially raucous. I told...
The Breakfast Flakes Send a BIG Thank You to Helpful Billings Community
It's a big week for us with Flakesgiving. This is much bigger though than just feeding 10-15,000 people every year. It's about the community giving back to help others and it's a testimonial to everyone who lives here and has a business here. Because of these great people, we are...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp
Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
Craving Heat? These are the Spiciest Restaurants in Billings
We got our first taste of winter this week in the Billings area and I'm trying hard not to be a complainer. Yes, I know we get winter in Big Sky Country. I've lived in Montana most of my life, so it's nothing new. It also doesn't mean I have to enjoy winter, or "move if you don't like it!"
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
No Snow, But Bitter Cold To Stay Over the Weekend in Billings
I've got some mixed feelings about this year's first major snow, most of those are feelings of disappointment in the skill of other drivers. However, it seems that for the weekend, we are done with the snow. But that doesn't mean the cold is leaving, far from it actually. Don't put your winter coat away.
The Breakfast Flakes See Tech Updates in Their 34th Year On-Air
Today I thought I'd bring you folks up to date on some technological innovations here at Cat Country's studio. We learned this week that most of the building no longer has phones. Physical phones. What? I know. I don't understand it myself. As I understand it, if someone calls the...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Kudos to City of Billings for plowing and sanding quickly during storm
Billings has spent the latter part of the week getting around in a whopper of a snowstorm and streets are now piled up in the middle with feet of plowed snow. Another storm rolled in Friday night and is keeping things very cold and driving conditions treacherous. The BPD Issued...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of snow and even colder this week
A couple of rounds of snow this week will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Wind near the mountains by next weekend only warm us slightly and could blow around snow on the ground.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
