nbc24.com
Hospice of Northwest Ohio brings care to terminally ill patients and their families
Palliative and hospice care focus on quality of life and emotional benefit, with hospice specializing in the terminally ill. Hospice of Northwest Ohio has staff ranging from nurse practitioners to social workers to help patients and their families. Its teams will provide medical assistance to anyone no matter their condition.
nbc24.com
Banning drag shows in public, in front of kids is akin to '1930s Germany,' op-ed claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — An op-ed published in The Los Angeles Blade last week argued Tennessee’s proposal to criminalize drag shows in public and in the presence of minors is akin to “1930s Germany” and Nazism. The piece goes so far as to ask, “Do Tennessee...
