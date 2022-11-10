Read full article on original website
Despite gas tax moratorium, Georgia tax revenues continue to rise
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its tax collections increase. In October, the state’s net tax collections exceeded $2.7 billion, an increase of 9.3%, or $230.2 million, compared to last October when net tax collections approached $2.5 billion. So far this fiscal year, net tax revenue collections have exceeded $10.3 billion, an increase of 7.8%, or $744 million, over the same period last fiscal year. ...
Illinois paid out $1 billion in federal tax money for rental assistance since 2020
(The Center Square) – Federal taxpayers covered rental assistance for more than 137,000 Illinois households since 2020, at a cost of nearly $1.02 billion. The Pritzker administration announced the totals with the closure of the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Monday. The program paid up to $25,000 in rental assistance to cover up to 15 months of past due rent paid directly to the landlord. Of more...
Washington State Tax Structure Work Group votes to remove wealth tax from consideration
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Tax Structure Work Group on Monday failed to move a wealth tax forward as part of recommendations to the 2023 state Legislature. A wealth tax is based on a person’s total net worth. The tax group voted 4-3 in favor of...
Battery manufacturer plans $2.5B facility in Georgia, but officials silent on incentives
(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax...
Clarity sought on Pennsylvania Medicaid spending rates for addiction services
(The Center Square) – As drug overdose deaths have grown across Pennsylvania in recent years, so has government spending on addiction treatment. Just how much that price tag is, however, isn’t clear. In the General Assembly, a Senate resolution could provide clarity. Senate Resolution 352 would direct the...
Survey: Californians predict bad times for the state's economy next year
(The Center Square) – As residents across the Golden State feel the impacts of inflation on their wallets, a majority of Californians say they do not have optimistic predictions for the state’s economy in the coming year, according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California. A clear majority, 69%, of Californians surveyed said they expect bad times for the state’s economy in the coming year – a percentage almost identical to December 2020 when 68% of Californians said they expected bad...
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario of it’s either or. You either believe in science or you don’t believe in science or you believe in the economy or you believe in the environment. It’s both,” Holcomb said according to published reports. ...
North Dakota's small businesses face workforce challenges
(The Center Square) - Small businesses in rural North Dakota are having a difficult time attracting and retaining workers, forcing some businesses to completely overhaul the way they operate. “Whether it’s in rural communities or in larger cities, our small business owners across the board are having a hard time finding workers, Alison Ritter, North Dakota state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. “Forty-six percent of our members had job openings they could not fill. Overall, 64% said they...
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act,...
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court on Monday granted a nationwide temporary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The next step in litigation could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Tax credits for Illinois’ 'agritourism' businesses available
(The Center Square) – Farmers take in liability risks with agritourism. A new tax incentive program in Illinois may help mitigate those risks. From Christmas tree farms to zip lines to goat yoga, it’s all agritourism. Alas, there are inherent risks when members of the public set foot on working farms, said Raghela Scavuzza, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. Farmers need liability protection specifically for agritourism customers.
Commission anticipates awarding mobile sports wagering licenses this week
(The Center Square) – Maryland residents could be wagering on sports before they eat Thanksgiving dinner. Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday morning that the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission anticipates awarding sports wagering licenses at its Wednesday meeting. The launch, according to the release, is anticipated to take place before Thanksgiving. “Our staff has...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Report: $1.5B in lost health care investments in North Carolina due to certificate of need law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s certificate of need law has resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in lost health care investments since 2012, according to a new report. Americans for Prosperity Foundation highlighted the loss in a report released on Monday titled "Permission to Care: How North Carolina’s Certificate of Need Law Harms Patients and Stifles Health Care Innovation."
Massachusetts spending $2.6M to address brownfields
(The Center Square) – Thirteen communities in Massachusetts will benefit from a state investment in redeveloping brownfields. The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said, will disperse $2,612,740 to clean up and redevelop brownfields across the state The Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield as "a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or...
Oklahoma to net millions from Google settlement
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay the State of Oklahoma an estimated $6.84 million for its share in the nation’s largest internet privacy settlement, state prosecutors confirmed Monday. State Attorney General John O’Connor said Oklahoma was among the 40 states to be awarded in the...
ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment
(The Center Square) – The outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be close, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate such things as wages, hours, and working conditions. The union-backed amendment found 58.1% approval in Tuesday's election, short of the...
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
