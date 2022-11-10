(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario of it’s either or. You either believe in science or you don’t believe in science or you believe in the economy or you believe in the environment. It’s both,” Holcomb said according to published reports. ...

