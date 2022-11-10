ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
The Associated Press

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida, said Don Murry Grubbs, a representative for the band. Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt who called Cook “a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman,” and Jason Aldean, who tweeted: “ I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over...
AL.com

Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled

A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
