Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened to Brittany Smith and Where Is She Now?
Brittany Smith shot dead her alleged rapist in self-defense but faced murder charges in an Alabama court.
She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?
In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Benjamin Cole's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
The 57-year-old death row inmate died by lethal injection on Thursday despite calls from his attorneys to stay the execution considering his mental health.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Minor allegedly kidnapped, beaten, bound, and abandoned under tree by 2 adults
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people from Alabama were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines from Alabama to Florida, where they beat and bound her under a tree. According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
Alabama jury awards $21 million to mom who lost newborn after missed diagnosis
An Alabama mom won a $21 million verdict against two doctors and a nurse practitioner at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery after her 14-day-old son died in 2015 from an undiagnosed bowel disease. Lakeisha Oliver gave birth to Jaquarius Smith on Nov. 4, 2015, at Jackson Hospital, according to court documents....
Tracy Beatty's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Beatty, 61, was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities
Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida, said Don Murry Grubbs, a representative for the band. Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt who called Cook “a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman,” and Jason Aldean, who tweeted: “ I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over...
Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Reflect on Bandmate Jeff Cook’s Death
Jeff Cook’s cousins and Alabama bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry have released statements following the guitarist’s death. Cook passed away on Monday (Nov. 7), at the age of 73 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. Now, Owen and Gentry reflect on the impact of working with the master instrumentalist for more than 50 years.
Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled
A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
Missing man’s remains found after nearly 40 years submerged in Alabama river
An Alabama man’s skeletal remains were found last week inside a 1980 Ford Bronco submerged in an Alabama river, nearly 40 years after he went missing. The bizarre tale started in April 1983 when Alan Douglas Livingston, 25, of Rainbow City, Alabama, went missing. Shortly after Livingston was reported...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook's Cause of Death Isn't So Straightforward
Whenever someone famous passes away, it can feel like we’re losing a family member. And while many people may not consider Jeff Cook their father or brother in reality, some of his music as part of country supergroup Alabama definitely got us through some tough times. Now, news has broken that Jeff passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at 73 years old.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4