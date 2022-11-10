ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

localocnews.com

Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA Begins Construction to Stabilize Tracks in South San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Harbor Holds Off JSerra Boys Water Polo Charge in Open Division Championship Thriller

NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday night, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Orange Runs Through San Juan Hills Football in CIF-SS Quarterfinals

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Last second field goal lifts Northwood into CIF playoff semifinals

Northwood’s Karim Yowkeem (No. 5) and Danial Kamel celebrate the game-winning field goal by Yowkeem Friday night as time expired. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School placekicker Karim Towkeem made the most of a second chance Friday night, drilling a game winning 21-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Timberwolves to a 17-14 victory over No. 3 seeded Grand Terrace in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 8 playoffs at Irvine Stadium.
IRVINE, CA

