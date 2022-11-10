It continues to be cold and mostly cloudy across Central Alabama at this mid-afternoon update. For now, radar looks to be clear of any showers, but a sprinkle or two may be occurring somewhere north of I-20 and east of I-65. There are a few spots where the temperatures are not that bad, but that will change throughout the afternoon and evening. As of the 2 pm roundup, temperatures were in the upper 30s to the upper 60s. The cold spot is Haleyville at a frigid 37º with a 34º wind chill. The warm spot was Troy at 67º, but with gusty winds, it feels like 57º. Birmingham has dropped to 47º.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO