Rain Tonight/Tomorrow; Temps Stay Below Average
CHANGES AHEAD: Clouds will continue to increase across Alabama over the next few hours, and widespread rain is likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. It still looks like most of the rain will come from about midnight tonight through 12 noon tomorrow, although a few showers could linger over East Alabama tomorrow afternoon. While a few storms are possible near the Gulf Coast, for most of the state it will be a cold rain in a stable airmass with temperatures in the 45-55 degree range. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected.
Rain Returns To Alabama Tonight/Tomorrow
COLD START: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama early this morning…. Look for a partly to mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 58-62 degree range; clouds will increase late in the day. RAIN RETURNS: A weather disturbance will push rain into the state tonight...
Midday Nowcast: Sun Now, Rain Tonight
It remains another cool November day with more sun than clouds. Highs this afternoon remain below average with upper 50s and lower 60s. Later today, clouds will increase ahead of our next rainmaker that arrives late tonight. RAIN RETURNS: A low pressure works along the Gulf Coast tonight and will...
Raw & Chilly Outside During this Gray Saturday Afternoon
It continues to be cold and mostly cloudy across Central Alabama at this mid-afternoon update. For now, radar looks to be clear of any showers, but a sprinkle or two may be occurring somewhere north of I-20 and east of I-65. There are a few spots where the temperatures are not that bad, but that will change throughout the afternoon and evening. As of the 2 pm roundup, temperatures were in the upper 30s to the upper 60s. The cold spot is Haleyville at a frigid 37º with a 34º wind chill. The warm spot was Troy at 67º, but with gusty winds, it feels like 57º. Birmingham has dropped to 47º.
