Gothic Cheese
4d ago
Don’t matter. Our votes in Shasta county don’t really count in California’s one party political dictatorship. We can decide our local elections but when I comes to state elections, our votes never count.
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties
CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
californiaglobe.com
Tehama County Sheriff’s Department To Cut All Daytime Patrols
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that all daytime patrols would be cut in the county beginning November 20th, due to a major staffing shortage, leaving the County without a major law enforcement presence during the day. Located North of Sacramento between Redding and Chico, with a...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
actionnewsnow.com
14 grams of fentanyl seized in Red Bluff Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than 14 grams of fentanyl on Friday. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kayla Faulkner and 28-year-old Matthew Templeton on drug charges. Officers said they contacted the two suspects after they...
krcrtv.com
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for almost 600 PG&E customers east of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 588 PG&E customers east of Redding, in the Millville area, on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m. The original power restoration time was at about 5:45 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Preliminary Shasta County Election Results: Nail-biters, Shockers; Tight Races May Take Weeks to Call
After more than two years of extreme political division and rancor, Shasta County’s election-night results were a wild roller-coaster ride packed with preliminary findings that ranged from presumptive winners to nail-biter races that may not reveal obvious winners for weeks to come. Tuesday evening, a steady stream of people...
actionnewsnow.com
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini expected to surrender and start serving prison sentence Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. - On Tuesday Sherri Papini is expected to surrender to start serving her 18 month prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. The Shasta County woman was sentenced in September. The judge gave her 18 months. That's more than twice the sentence proposed by federal prosecutors.
krcrtv.com
19-year old arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing elderly man
REDDING, CA. — A man was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly assaulted an elderly man in his Redding home. It happened around 7:39 PM along the 2400 block of Hilltop drive last night., when police responded to reports of a home invasion. Inside the home, they found a 76-year old man with injuries to his head, face, and upper body. Police say the man was assaulted after a 19-year old suspect entered the home and demanded the victim's car keys. The suspect then reportedly attacked the victim before stealing his keys, wallet, and car.
