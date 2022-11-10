ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gothic Cheese
4d ago

Don’t matter. Our votes in Shasta county don’t really count in California’s one party political dictatorship. We can decide our local elections but when I comes to state elections, our votes never count.

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties

CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
californiaglobe.com

Tehama County Sheriff’s Department To Cut All Daytime Patrols

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that all daytime patrols would be cut in the county beginning November 20th, due to a major staffing shortage, leaving the County without a major law enforcement presence during the day. Located North of Sacramento between Redding and Chico, with a...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
actionnewsnow.com

14 grams of fentanyl seized in Red Bluff Friday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than 14 grams of fentanyl on Friday. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kayla Faulkner and 28-year-old Matthew Templeton on drug charges. Officers said they contacted the two suspects after they...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for almost 600 PG&E customers east of Redding Sunday

REDDING, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 588 PG&E customers east of Redding, in the Millville area, on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m. The original power restoration time was at about 5:45 p.m.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change

REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville

A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)

President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

19-year old arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing elderly man

REDDING, CA. — A man was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly assaulted an elderly man in his Redding home. It happened around 7:39 PM along the 2400 block of Hilltop drive last night., when police responded to reports of a home invasion. Inside the home, they found a 76-year old man with injuries to his head, face, and upper body. Police say the man was assaulted after a 19-year old suspect entered the home and demanded the victim's car keys. The suspect then reportedly attacked the victim before stealing his keys, wallet, and car.
REDDING, CA

