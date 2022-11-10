ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telford, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone

An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The carts a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin, attorney, said.
WJHL

BTES explains network attack that knocked out service for some

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time. According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

How should we approach growth?

Last week, Johnson City’s City Manager Kathy Ball stood in a crowded auditorium to speak with residents in the Gray community about what she called “the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years.”. Proposed on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, the Keebler Annexation would...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night

WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Made Around Here Market

Despite the rain, the first day of Jonesborough’s 40th annual Made Around Here Market seemed to be a success. After all, this year the event had more than 100 vendors — the most it’s ever had. But if you missed day one, local makers, artists and artisans will be back at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Federal money available for internet service

BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to a lack of high-speed broadband interest access in parts of Sullivan County, another issue is the lack of money for people to afford any internet service. Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, during a Nov. 4 meeting...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan commissioner pushing for more high-speed internet

BLOUNTVILLE — An emerging effort to bring more high-speed internet to Sullivan County jump started last month when two Sullivan County commissioners attended a meeting in Nashville. It could end up bringing more broadband to the county, especially to areas not served with high-speed broadband in an age where...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble

JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak Thursday, Nov. 17, at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Addiction Science Center earns Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award

The Addiction Science Center at East Tennessee State University received the Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award from the Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Program of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This award, presented at the virtual annual conference of Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialists,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

McKinney Center announces spring classes

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

