Despite the rain, the first day of Jonesborough’s 40th annual Made Around Here Market seemed to be a success. After all, this year the event had more than 100 vendors — the most it’s ever had. But if you missed day one, local makers, artists and artisans will be back at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO