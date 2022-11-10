Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Lee residents mobilizing against explosives firm's rezoning request
DRYDEN — Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in Room 208 in the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Delta returns larger mainline jet to Tri-Cities Airport until January, could be extended
BLOUNTVILLE — Delta Air Lines has upgraded its service at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), offering area air travelers a larger aircraft with more first-class and preferred seating options. On Thursday morning, a Boeing 717 departed from TRI on its way to Atlanta.
Johnson City Press
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON – Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Johnson City Press
County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone
An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The carts a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin, attorney, said.
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
BTES explains network attack that knocked out service for some
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time. According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against […]
Limestone Bitcoin miner at center of lawsuit secures more financing as price slides
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The financially strapped owner of a Bitcoin mine in Limestone — who Washington County is suing — recently procured $2.25 million in promissory note financing as it tries to successfully go public while carrying what is now $60 million in debt and navigating falling Bitcoin prices. Whether GRIID Infrastructure’s financial […]
Johnson City Press
How should we approach growth?
Last week, Johnson City’s City Manager Kathy Ball stood in a crowded auditorium to speak with residents in the Gray community about what she called “the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years.”. Proposed on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, the Keebler Annexation would...
Johnson City Press
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market
Despite the rain, the first day of Jonesborough’s 40th annual Made Around Here Market seemed to be a success. After all, this year the event had more than 100 vendors — the most it’s ever had. But if you missed day one, local makers, artists and artisans will be back at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Federal money available for internet service
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to a lack of high-speed broadband interest access in parts of Sullivan County, another issue is the lack of money for people to afford any internet service. Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, during a Nov. 4 meeting...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commissioner pushing for more high-speed internet
BLOUNTVILLE — An emerging effort to bring more high-speed internet to Sullivan County jump started last month when two Sullivan County commissioners attended a meeting in Nashville. It could end up bringing more broadband to the county, especially to areas not served with high-speed broadband in an age where...
Johnson City Press
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak Thursday, Nov. 17, at...
Johnson City Press
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Addiction Science Center earns Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award
The Addiction Science Center at East Tennessee State University received the Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award from the Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Program of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This award, presented at the virtual annual conference of Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialists,...
993thex.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center announces spring classes
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
3 cows killed, others still missing after crash near I-40W
A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
