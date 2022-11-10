Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Police seek missing Springdale Township man, 70
HARWICK, Pa. — Allegheny Valley Regional police are asking for help to find a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
wtae.com
Police: Gun jams as man pulls trigger in Pittsburgh attempted homicide and kidnapping case
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping and other offenses after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint and then attempted to shoot him. Shyhiem James, 24, is facing charges related to Sunday’s incident. According to court paperwork, the victim told police he was driving...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
wtae.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Butler County convenience store
PROSPECT, Pa. — State police are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Prospect, Butler County. The robbery happened a little after 6:40 p.m. Friday at the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street. Police said the person went into the store with...
wtae.com
Plea deal expected in Monroeville elementary school intruder case
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of lying to get into an area elementary school and attempting to record young girls as they used the bathroom is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday. Brian Mintmier, 26, was arrested in March and charged with possessing instruments of crime, possession...
Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility
Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
Man taken to hospital after police chase from Walmart in Boardman
A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after a police chase from Walmart Saturday morning.
Report: Man accused of high-speed chase, assaulting Youngstown officers
It happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. on Youngstown's East Side.
No letup in gun violence in Pittsburgh area
No letup in gun violence over the weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 Sunday evening.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report
Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
1 dead after shooting in Richmond; Police asking for public’s help
RICHMOND — One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1100 block of North “I” street in Richmond to reports of a shooting. When they got on the scene they found Nicholas Lakes, 33, of...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
