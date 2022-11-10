ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

Bath Township Fire Department responds to garage fire

By Dean Brown
 4 days ago
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd. in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was attached to the rear of a garage. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to contain the fire. The owner, James Schmenk, who was home at the time, was able to escape. No occupants were injured.

The house suffered moderate damage to the attached garage and attic. The homeowner reported that the property is insured. Fire department officials estimate the damage at $1,000.00 to the contents and $10,000.00 to the structure.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour. The fire is not suspicious and remains under investigation for an exact cause. Investigators believe the fire started outside due to maintenance being conducted by the owner prior to the fire. No fire department personnel were injured.

