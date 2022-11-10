Read full article on original website
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
WLOX
Couple shares their story on why they want to open a medical marijuana cultivation business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana became legal back in February in the state of Mississippi, and we are now starting to see people across the state break into the industry. On Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved Paul and Courtney Paolillo’s request to purchase property in...
theadvocate.com
Low water in Mississippi River, elsewhere, shows the past: shipwrecks, soda cans, lion jaw
Low water in the Mississippi River and elsewhere this fall has exposed a museum for explorers. Amid a drought, here are some of the previously sunken pieces of the past that have been found.
WDSU
Parts of St. Tammany Parish under boil advisory due to replacement of fire hydrants
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a boil-water advisory until further notice due to the replacement of three fire hydrants. According to officials, the Department of Utilities turned off service to the entire Ben Thomas Water System on Monday. As an abundance of...
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: Why do Louisiana conservatives keep voting to drown?
In the early years of our democracy, it was Thomas Jefferson who noted “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”. Well, last week most Louisiana voters in coastal parishes apparently felt they deserve a government that doesn’t care if the Gulf swallows their homes and businesses in the next few decades — and actually want to help that happen.
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi baker with Vicksburg ties to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker with local ties will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Vicksburgers might remember Beth Hennington from her days as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post, but she’s made a sweet career change in the years since.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
WLOX
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
WAPT
Turkeys delivered to food pantries, soup kitchens across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of turkeys are hitting Mississippi food pantries just in time for Thanksgiving. Turkey Drive 16 returns Thursday at metro Kroger stores, where members of the 16 WAPT News Team will accept turkey donations throughout the day. The number of people in need this time of...
