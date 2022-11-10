Read full article on original website
Rockport PTO 2022 Holiday Fair
Come get your holiday shopping done or buy something unique for yourself! We will have:. Surprise Jars for the Kids (they sell out fast!) This is just a small sample of some of the amazing items that will be there!
Holiday Workshop: Winter Wreath-Making with Local Flora
Where: Backyard Growers HQ @ 103R Maplewood Ave, Gloucester, MA, 01930. Tickets: $40 general admission / $20 Backyard Growers program participants (e.g. 2022 Community, Backyard Garden, or GrowBag Garden Programs) Children are welcome to join for free with a caretaker’s ticket purchase! We will be running a children’s winter craft...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show
Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
The Irish Round Tower of Milford
A few weeks ago, my family took a trip out to Uxbridge, MA for my sister’s field hockey game. Geographically speaking, Uxbridge is in the Worcester area, close to the Rhode Island border. Since it is about an hour away from my house, we thought that we had to make the most of the trip, so we googled tourist attractions in the area, even if the prospects for a great place were low. There were a few nice hikes, but nobody was excited about that. There were also the world’s largest rosary beads, but what we went for was the Irish Round Tower in Milford, MA.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
Seaport to transform into Snowport a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland’
BOSTON — Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, including a European-style open-air market that will showcase over 120 small businesses, many of which are female and minority-owned. The fourth annual Snowport opened on Friday and will run through December 31. The...
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
Hunter recalls rescue after becoming stuck hanging from tree in Sudbury wildlife refuge
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A hunter who called 911 after becoming trapped hanging from a tree after a tree stand malfunction on Thursday is thanking the emergency crews that came to his rescue in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge. The 38-year-old hunter, who asked that his name not be...
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
Boston Medical Center's rooftop farm recognized by the White House
BOSTON - A farm in Boston is getting national recognition, but it might be hard to find unless you look up. The hidden jewel is on the roof of Boston Medical Center. "This or next week will be probably the last week of harvesting for the pantry," Annabel Rabiyah, BMC's farm manager, told WBZ-TV.
Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
