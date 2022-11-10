MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.

