Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
discoverhometown.com
Photos from Germantown (WI) Christmas parade
The Germantown Christmas parade was held during the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event is organized by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. A Color Guard comprised of local Veterans (top photo) followed Germantown Police to begin the parade. Other community groups and organizations that participated in the parade were...
discoverhometown.com
Photos from the Hartford (WI) Christmas parade
The city of Hartford (WI) held its annual Christmas parade on Nov. 12. A Color Guard comprised of Veterans from the Hartford area (top photo) started the parade. Bottom photos, clockwise from upper left: The Slinger and Hartford Union High School bands participated in the paradel Girl Scouts from the Glacier Hills Service Area serving Slinger and Hartford and WTKM radio also participated in the parade. Beth and Mike Hermann served as Grand Marshals for the parade.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night, Nov. 14 they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised. The city was hoping to have the majority of the funds...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcus Performing Arts Center new war memorial; 'remember the fallen'
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Performing Arts Center unveils its new war memorial on the renovated community grounds on Monday, Nov. 14. The new Community Grounds fill with patriotic melodies - a fitting start to the dedication of the new war memorial on the renovated community grounds. The presentation of colors by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 12, responded to at least two separate shootings. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at an unknown location around 12:30 a.m. Police said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man had life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital. The man is in stable...
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Double shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens
MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
spectrumnews1.com
A grant-funded apartment complex is a home for homeless vets
MADISON, Wis. — This Veterans Day, a Wisconsin-based veterans nonprofit is helping homeless vets find housing — not just for themselves, but for their dependent loved ones as well. Jamie Steele, a single mom, and her three daughters said they are beyond grateful for where they landed. “We...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'Christmas in Paradise'
MILWAUKEE - A warm, tropical tale is just what we need during these cold days. In ‘Christmas in Paradise,’ a group of sisters chase down their dad, who has disappeared to a Caribbean island, to bring him home for Christmas. Gino Salomone recently chatted with one of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 15-year-old shot near Beale and Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee girl, 15, was shot near Beale and Fond du Lac Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. during a fight. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
