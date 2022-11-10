Read full article on original website
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Rumors of romance have swirled around Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista for months now, and it seems like at least some of them were true. This week, sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has gotten pretty serious as their friends and family have gotten to know each other as well.
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Delivers Twisty Surprises in Return
Netflix brought Manifest back from the brink after its cancellation by NBC. The first part of Season 4 recently premiered on the streamer and it brought plenty of surprising twists that some fans didn't expect. Spoilers are ahead for Manifest's fourth season on Netflix. The end of the first ten...
Disney+ Series Airing on ABC, FX and Hulu Over Thanksgiving
Disney+ has a plan to entice new subscribers over the holiday weekend. The company just announced that it will air the first two episodes of Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The Star Wars prequel will have just wrapped up its 12-episode season, so the timing could not be more perfect.
'SNL' Gives Dave Chappelle the Stage to Address Kanye West's Anti-Semitism in Monologue
Saturday Night Live welcomes Dave Chappelle back as host this week, his third appearance in recent years amid triumph and controversy for the comedian. Chappelle will be joined by legendary rap duo Black Star, Yasiin Bey – also known as Mos Def – and Talib Kweli. The Comedy Central alum is no stranger to the duo, with Bey having appeared in several sketches on Chappelle's Show, while Kweli was a performer.
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89
John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
'Yellowstone' Stars Have Perfect Reaction to Repeated Awards Show Snubs
Yellowstone is arguably the most popular show on cable television at the moment. The show's fifth season is set to premiere in a two-hour episode that seems poised to keep the foot on the pedal. Still, despite its success on Paramount Network, its spinoffs on Paramount+, and critical acclaim for...
Nikki Bella Praises Husband Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Episode Following His Elimination
Dancing With the Stars contestant Heidi D'Amelio and her pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev may have been eliminated last week, but that is not stopping Chigvintsev's wife Nikki Bella from watching the show. Bella praised her husband's skills with Latin dances on Twitter, where she reacted to major developments during the semifinals live. Bella and Chigvintsev got married in August and are parents to Matteo, 2.
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited out of 'The Kardashians' Following His Breakup With Kim
Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."
Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Week Update on Her Baby Boy
Mandy Moore is reveling in being a #boymom. In a Nov. 3 Instagram post, the This is Us alum gave fans a glimpse into her life with her precious baby boy. "Time is flying!! Two weeks with this delicious nugget. Someone is a voracious eater and already a pound above their birth weight," she captioned a mirror shot of her holding her newborn. Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, first announced they were expecting their second child together in June 2023. Their son was born in Oct. of this year. The 38-year-old named her newborn son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.
Margot Robbie Delivers Bad News About Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie
Margot Robbie just revealed that her long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled. The actress was supposed to star in a spinoff film separate from the main series continuity, but this week she told Vanity Fair that the whole idea has been scrapped. Robbie hinted that it was Disney's decision to drop the project.
'Chappelle's Show' Characters Revived for 'SNL' 'House of the Dragon' Parody
Saturday Night Live staged an elaborate parody of House of the Dragon this week, but the crossover with embattled comedian Dave Chappelle left some viewers unsure of how to feel about it. Chappelle revived some of his most beloved characters from his sketch show days and brought them to Westeros. It was a bit of a shock to see how well some of them fit in.
'Yellowstone': Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser as Special Message for Fans Ahead of Season 5 Premiere
Cole Hauser is psyching up fans for the imminent release of Yellowstone's fifth season. Hours ahead of the episodes' Sunday debut, Hauser posted an Instagram photo of himself in complete Rip Wheeler garb with the caption, "Hope y'all are happy that's it's finally the day for S5! Thx to all of you that have support us over the years and made us the success we are." Hauser's character of Rip has been the focus of intense speculation among Yellowstone fans after the series posted a tribute video for the character's birthday in September and teased, "Get ready, Yellowstone TV fans. Something big is coming." The "something big" was interpreted by viewers as a spoiler about Rip's death.
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Christina Applegate Shares Disappointing News About Her Career After 'Dead to Me' Finale
Jen Harding might be the last character Christina Applegate plays. The Dead to Me star hinted that her career is winding down after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the production of the Netflix hit's final season. Dead To Me's third season will be released on Nov. 17, more than two years after Season 2 was released.
