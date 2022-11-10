Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."

2 DAYS AGO