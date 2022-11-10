Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican
PHOENIX - The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona's voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans - most notably Kari Lake, the GOP nominee...
Midterm elections - live: Slim majority projected to give Republicans House control as Democrats hold Senate
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
Comments / 0