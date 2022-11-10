Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special
The mega-star returns with an all new holiday special 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!', filmed at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The post The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Mariah Carey’s to Deliver ‘Merry Christmas To All!’ Special for CBS
Mariah Carey’s Christmas takeover will continue with Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour primetime special that will air on CBS and Paramount+. The special is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET for the live airing. The show will feature Carey performing Christmas songs, including...
In Photos: Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards
Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer Elton John released his first album titled "Empty Sky" in 1969. The music legend, who turned 75 in March, is on a worldwide farewell tour and was recently presented with the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. Here's a look back at the icon's career through the years.
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
The Pop Star Who Wrote Tom Jones’ ‘She’s a Lady’ Called It ‘Politically Incorrect’
The pop star who wrote Tom Jones' "She's a Lady" felt the song was too chauvinistic for his taste. The song was an international hit.
The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, wrote a No 1 song based on a joke and started writing another one on a piano in his dressing room.
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Goes on Vacation With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher
Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life. According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old model, who recently divorced Tom Brady, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's kids, Benjamin and Vivan, were also with them at Kijo in Provincia de Puntarenas.
Popculture
Iconic House From 'A Christmas Story' Is up for Sale
The Cleveland house featured in the holiday classic A Christmas Story is going up for sale. Film fan Brian Jones, who bought the property for $150,000 in 2004, is selling the home of Ralphie Parker and his family, reports the Akron Beacon Journal. He is also selling the Bumpus House next door, the museum and gift shop across the street, and other nearby lots.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Popculture
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89
John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.
Ringo Starr Refused to Record a John Lennon Song That Turned Into a Top-10 Hit
Ringo Starr refused to record a song John Lennon gave him, and it later turned into a top-10 hit for John.
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
