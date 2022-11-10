ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special

The mega-star returns with an all new holiday special 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!', filmed at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The post The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com

Mariah Carey’s to Deliver ‘Merry Christmas To All!’ Special for CBS

Mariah Carey’s Christmas takeover will continue with Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour primetime special that will air on CBS and Paramount+. The special is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET for the live airing. The show will feature Carey performing Christmas songs, including...
UPI News

In Photos: Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer Elton John released his first album titled "Empty Sky" in 1969. The music legend, who turned 75 in March, is on a worldwide farewell tour and was recently presented with the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. Here's a look back at the icon's career through the years.
WASHINGTON STATE
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
The Independent

Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Goes on Vacation With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher

Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life. According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old model, who recently divorced Tom Brady, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's kids, Benjamin and Vivan, were also with them at Kijo in Provincia de Puntarenas.
Popculture

Iconic House From 'A Christmas Story' Is up for Sale

The Cleveland house featured in the holiday classic A Christmas Story is going up for sale. Film fan Brian Jones, who bought the property for $150,000 in 2004, is selling the home of Ralphie Parker and his family, reports the Akron Beacon Journal. He is also selling the Bumpus House next door, the museum and gift shop across the street, and other nearby lots.
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy