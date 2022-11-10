ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
ESPN

Darwin Nunez brace leads Liverpool to victory over Southampton

Darwin Nunez scored two goals as Liverpool secured a confident 3-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool in the sixth minute, before Southampton levelled through a header from Che Adams in the ninth minute. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
ESPN

Bentancur's late double gives Tottenham win in thriller against Leeds

Rodrigo Bentancur's late double secured a thrilling 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday -- the hosts coming from behind three times. Antonio Conte's side appeared to be signing off before the World Cup with a third successive home league defeat as Leeds led 3-2 with less than 10 minutes left thanks to Rodrigo's brace.
ESPN

Brentford stun Man City with last-gasp Ivan Toney winner

A brace from striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a shock 2-1 win win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, ending City's 16-game winning streak at home. Toney, who wasn't selected in England's World Cup squad this week, opened the scoring for Brentford in the 16th minute of the match when he flicked home from Ben Mee's header.
ESPN

Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats

Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.
ESPN

Jose Mourinho sent off as late Matic equaliser rescues Roma against Torino

Nemanja Matic salvaged a point for Roma with a last-ditch equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Torino in Serie A on Sunday after a frantic few final minutes in which the hosts missed a penalty and had manager Jose Mourinho sent off. Mourinho, already angry about a first-half decision not...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
BBC

Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer

It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy