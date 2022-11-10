ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx supportive housing helps vets get back on their feet

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A supportive housing complex in Fordham is helping the men and women who served our country get back on their feet.

Carl Samuels spent 12 years of his life traveling the world as a sergeant. After proudly serving his country, he found himself in unfamiliar territory in 2017.

“The building I was living in, the lady that owned the property went into foreclosure,” said Samuels. “She didn’t notify me or the other tenant that was upstairs. So, the lawyers contacted us and said no more payments, matter of fact, pack up and get out."

After spending time crashing on couches with family members, Samuels says the Bronx Veterans Affairs connected him to the Jericho Project. In 2018, the veteran was able to call an apartment in the Walton House his home.

"I didn't have anything to call for me, my own,” said Samuels. “So, my family looked out for me, just like my Jericho family has looked out for me."

The Jericho Project is a nonprofit that provides supportive housing, employment opportunities, and health and wellness services to 750 veterans in eight developments citywide.

Samuels tells News 12 that he plans to walk in the annual Veterans Day Parade taking place on Friday.

