West Babylon, NY

Surveillance footage captures man breaking into West Babylon restaurant, stealing from tip jar

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Surveillance video shows a man breaking through the doors of a West Babylon restaurant and stealing money from a tip jar left on the counter.

Owners of Alitalia Pizzeria & Restaurant say the thief was in and out in under two minutes.

They say he only made off with around $50 to $100, but the restaurant will need to pay over $1,000 in repairs.

"It's so ridiculous - we work so hard and everyone here is just sick," says co-owner Fabio Gambino. "Good people, and it's just disgusting."

Police tell News 12 no arrests have been made as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

