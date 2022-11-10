ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The 56th CMA Awards: Winners, performances and tributes

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGNhl_0j6VSic600
Luke Bryan, left, and Peyton Manning arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. | Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Last night was a celebration for country fans — the 56th County Music Association Awards honored fan favorites with performances from country music’s biggest stars.

Who hosted the 2022 CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “American Idol” judge and country music star Luke Combs returned to host, accompanied by NFL alum Peyton Manning, per CNN .

The hosting duo went for laughs during their opening monologue as they referenced one of the biggest stars and performers at the ceremony.

“Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” Manning said to Bryan during the opening monologue. “We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been on ‘Sunday Night Football’ a lot and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

“Even I’m nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight,” Bryan responded, per the New York Post .

The hosts were poking fun at a joke Bryan made during last year’s CMA Awards, when he made fun of Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, for supporting NFL star Aaron Rodgers after he made controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine, per Us Weekly .

Who were the 2022 CMA Award Winners and honorees?

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson earned six nominations for her 2021 album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’” including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and music video of the year. Wilson also had big wins, including female vocalist of the year and new artist of the year, reports People .

“I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you,” Wilson told the audience during an acceptance speech, per CNN .

Combs also had an eventful night. The country star got on stage as a performer and two-time winner for album of the year (“Growin’ Up”) and the coveted entertainer of the year award.

The musical event of the year award went to Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” per ABC News .

The award ceremony also honored “country music’s first girl singer,” the late Loretta Lynn, with a tribute performance by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. A performance by Elle King and The Black Keys paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis , who died last month — playing a cover of “Great Balls of Fire,” Billboard reports.

Who performed at the 2022 CMA Awards?

The 56th CMA Awards had a star-studded list of performers.

Morgan Wallen was invited back, after being banned last year after he was caught on camera using a racial slur, reports Entertainment Weekly . He performed new music.

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of “Where We Started,” and John Osborne joined McBryde with Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack to perform “When Will I Be Loved.”

Some of the other performances were from Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band and Kelly Clarkson, Billboard reports.

2022 CMA Awards nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the year:

  • Luke Combs.
  • Miranda Lambert.
  • Chris Stapleton.
  • Carrie Underwood.
  • Morgan Wallen.

Female vocalist of the year:

  • Lainey Wilson.
  • Miranda Lambert.
  • Ashley McBryde.
  • Carly Pearce.
  • Carrie Underwood.

Male vocalist of the year:

  • Chris Stapleton.
  • Eric Church.
  • Luke Combs.
  • Cody Johnson.
  • Morgan Wallen.

Album of the year:

  • “Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews.
  • “Humble Quest” — Maren Morris ; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea.
  • “Palomino” — Miranda Lambert ; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert , Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning.
  • “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen.
  • “Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank.

Single of the year:

  • “‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke.
  • “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley.
  • “half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat.
  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore.
  • “You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell.

Song of the year:

  • “Buy Dirt” — Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins.
  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce.
  • “Sand In My Boots” — Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne.
  • “Things a Man Oughta Know” — Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson.
  • “You Should Probably Leave” — Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton.

Musical event of the year:

  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne.
  • “Beers On Me” — Dierks Bentley with Brleand & Hardy; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman.
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox.
  • “Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne.
  • “Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell.

Vocal group of the year:

  • Old Dominion.
  • Lady A.
  • Little Big Town.
  • Midland.
  • Zac Brown Band.

Vocal duo of the year:

  • Brothers Osborne.
  • Brooks & Dunn.
  • Dan + Shay.
  • LoCash.
  • Maddie & Tae.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Outsider.com

Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy