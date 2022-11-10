The 56th CMA Awards: Winners, performances and tributes

Luke Bryan, left, and Peyton Manning arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. | Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Last night was a celebration for country fans — the 56th County Music Association Awards honored fan favorites with performances from country music’s biggest stars.

Who hosted the 2022 CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “American Idol” judge and country music star Luke Combs returned to host, accompanied by NFL alum Peyton Manning, per CNN .

The hosting duo went for laughs during their opening monologue as they referenced one of the biggest stars and performers at the ceremony.

“Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” Manning said to Bryan during the opening monologue. “We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been on ‘Sunday Night Football’ a lot and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

“Even I’m nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight,” Bryan responded, per the New York Post .

The hosts were poking fun at a joke Bryan made during last year’s CMA Awards, when he made fun of Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, for supporting NFL star Aaron Rodgers after he made controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine, per Us Weekly .

Who were the 2022 CMA Award Winners and honorees?

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson earned six nominations for her 2021 album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’” including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and music video of the year. Wilson also had big wins, including female vocalist of the year and new artist of the year, reports People .

“I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you,” Wilson told the audience during an acceptance speech, per CNN .

Combs also had an eventful night. The country star got on stage as a performer and two-time winner for album of the year (“Growin’ Up”) and the coveted entertainer of the year award.

The musical event of the year award went to Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” per ABC News .

The award ceremony also honored “country music’s first girl singer,” the late Loretta Lynn, with a tribute performance by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. A performance by Elle King and The Black Keys paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis , who died last month — playing a cover of “Great Balls of Fire,” Billboard reports.

Who performed at the 2022 CMA Awards?

The 56th CMA Awards had a star-studded list of performers.

Morgan Wallen was invited back, after being banned last year after he was caught on camera using a racial slur, reports Entertainment Weekly . He performed new music.

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of “Where We Started,” and John Osborne joined McBryde with Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack to perform “When Will I Be Loved.”

Some of the other performances were from Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band and Kelly Clarkson, Billboard reports.

2022 CMA Awards nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the year:

Luke Combs.

Miranda Lambert.

Chris Stapleton.

Carrie Underwood.

Morgan Wallen.

Female vocalist of the year:

Lainey Wilson.

Miranda Lambert.

Ashley McBryde.

Carly Pearce.

Carrie Underwood.

Male vocalist of the year:

Chris Stapleton.

Eric Church.

Luke Combs.

Cody Johnson.

Morgan Wallen.

Album of the year:

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews.

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris ; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea.

“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert ; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert , Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning.

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen.

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank.

Single of the year:

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke.

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley.

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore.

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell.

Song of the year:

“Buy Dirt” — Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce.

“Sand In My Boots” — Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne.

“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson.

“You Should Probably Leave” — Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton.

Musical event of the year:

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne.

“Beers On Me” — Dierks Bentley with Brleand & Hardy; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman.

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox.

“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne.

“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell.

Vocal group of the year:

Old Dominion.

Lady A.

Little Big Town.

Midland.

Zac Brown Band.

Vocal duo of the year: