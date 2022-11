CORNELIUS – Hough got revenge on its lone in-state and conference loss this year by defeating Mallard Creek 16-6 Friday night in the second round of the 4A playoffs. It was a nearly identical score from the 13-6 Oct. 14 contest, only with the inverse for who came out on top. That it would be another low-scoring nailbiter become apparent when there still wasn’t a touchdown from either side after a quarter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO