WEAR
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
WEAR
Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
WEAR
Pensacola EggFest celebrates 10th anniversary at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola EggFest is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event hosts BBQ teams and backyard cooks from all over the United States who share a love of cooking and the joy of giving back to their communities. Pensacola EggFest has raised $550,000...
WEAR
Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
WEAR
Retired NAS Pensacola Captain Kinsella credits partnerships in handling 2019 base attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella is being honored for his efforts as Commanding Officer at NAS Pensacola during the deadly attack in 2019. But Kinsella says his leadership was driven by the men who served him. The FBI created the Director's Community Leadership Award over 30 years...
WEAR
Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
WEAR
The Watson Firm plans to give away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Watson Firm is hosting their 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola next Monday. The giveaway will be held at Town & Country Plaza on 3300 N Pace Boulevard. The law firm says they plan to give away 1,000 turkeys and...
WEAR
Pensacola mother holds memorial at the Graffiti Bridge after losing son to fentanyl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Friends, family, and supporters gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday morning to spray paint it in the memory of Isaiah Shepard. Isaiah died on October 29 of what his mother says was a fentanyl overdose. The memorial was organized by Stephanie Shepard who says there weren't enough...
WEAR
Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrates 40th anniversary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrated it's 40th anniversary on Saturday. The organization held their first public event since the pandemic started at their facility in Pensacola. It also acted as an open house for people to come and find out what the Wildlife Sanctuary was...
Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
WEAR
WEAR News gets firsthand look at Escambia County deputies battling opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News got a behind-the-scenes look into how Escambia County deputies play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. From 2020 to 2021, the Medical Examiner's Office says accidental overdoses from fentanyl more than quadrupled in Northwest Florida. Deputies with the...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue provides tips on cooking turkeys safely on Thanksgiving
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanksgiving is 10 days away, and that means a lot of turkeys going into the fry vat. Escambia County Fire Rescue showed what can happen if you're not careful. If the turkey is still frozen, or wet, it can cause the hot oil to explode. Firefighters...
WEAR
Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
WEAR
New Pensacola business offers e-waste collection free for National Recycling Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new recycling business in Pensacola will accept electronic waste at no charge on Tuesday. Advanced Technology Recycling is holding its grand opening at Marcus Point Commerce Park. They usually only accept e-waste from businesses, in bulk. Tuesday, anyone is welcome to drop off old electronics from...
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
