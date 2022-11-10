ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola EggFest celebrates 10th anniversary at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola EggFest is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event hosts BBQ teams and backyard cooks from all over the United States who share a love of cooking and the joy of giving back to their communities. Pensacola EggFest has raised $550,000...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrates 40th anniversary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrated it's 40th anniversary on Saturday. The organization held their first public event since the pandemic started at their facility in Pensacola. It also acted as an open house for people to come and find out what the Wildlife Sanctuary was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy