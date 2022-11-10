Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star
It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Outsider.com
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
StyleCaster
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
extratv
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents
Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time. Brady and...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
FanSided
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
AFC playoff picture: Patriots move into playoff ranks for first time this season
If the season ended today, all four AFC East teams, including the New England Patriots, would make the playoffs. So much for the days of the Patriots playing in one of the worst divisions in football. They should consider sending out a thank-you letter to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
NJ.com
What Time, TV Channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Seahawks in Munich? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
Does Tom Brady have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back on track, or was last week’s comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams to end a three-game losing streak just fleeting Brady magic? We’ll find out in Europe. The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Tampa...
How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism
Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.
Buccaneers LB Devin White flew to Germany hours after hearing his father passed away
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played with a heavy heart in Week 10. White learned his father, Carlos Thomas, died on Thursday just hours before he boarded a plane to Munich, Germany, for the Buccaneers' match with the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas was 45 years old. Three days later, White...
Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new mansion near where Tom Brady is building a house.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1