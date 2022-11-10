ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police was awarded a grant to help deter unsafe behaviors, increase road safety and stop death and serious injuries on the road. The grant will help fund the following: DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations target drivers violating California’s hands-free cell The post Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen driver facing manslaughter charges in fiery Redwood City crash

REDWOOD CITY -- A 17-year-old in the hospital is facing possible vehicular manslaughter charges for a fiery crash earlier this month in Redwood City, the district attorney said Monday.Two people died in the Nov. 4 crash in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue just before 8 p.m. A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection. A 17-year-old driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. On Monday, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

Hwy 680 traffic fatality, CHP says

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Water main break delays traffic in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing lane closures in the Lakewood neighborhood of Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS says there is only one traffic lane open in each direction on Fair Oaks Boulevard between Highway 101 and Tasman Drive. Crews are on the […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes reopened on northbound I-680 following big-rig crash

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes have reopened on the northbound I-680 south of Bernal Avenue after an overturned big-rig blocked lanes earlier, according to a tweet from the CHP. The big-rig, which crashed near Pleasanton Friday morning, was back up on its wheels by 9 a.m. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on […]
PLEASANTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police

A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae

MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
MILLBRAE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA

