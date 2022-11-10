ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes

CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino

A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Smoke from Chinatown fire can be seen for miles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flames and smoke covered the skyline over Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Saturday evening when a three-story building caught fire. The smoke could be seen from miles away. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw the smoking driving on the Dan Ryan. The most effected building has a store on the bottom floor, offices on the second and residences on top. On the scene a man who said he lives next door said he had no idea there was a fire until he tried going up to his roof and saw smoke. He knew not to open his windows, so he tried going up to the roof again and said the heat coming from the walls was enough to terrify him. So far there is no word on the cause of the fire. Neighbors say there is a man who often resides in the alley between the two buildings where the fire might have started. It was not clear Saturday if he was OK. One firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor lacerations from fighting the fire. No other injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen critically injured in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Little Village Saturday night. Police say the teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was hit by gunfire in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one...
CHICAGO, IL

