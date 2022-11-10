CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flames and smoke covered the skyline over Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Saturday evening when a three-story building caught fire. The smoke could be seen from miles away. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw the smoking driving on the Dan Ryan. The most effected building has a store on the bottom floor, offices on the second and residences on top. On the scene a man who said he lives next door said he had no idea there was a fire until he tried going up to his roof and saw smoke. He knew not to open his windows, so he tried going up to the roof again and said the heat coming from the walls was enough to terrify him. So far there is no word on the cause of the fire. Neighbors say there is a man who often resides in the alley between the two buildings where the fire might have started. It was not clear Saturday if he was OK. One firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor lacerations from fighting the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO