FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
Alleged robber, grocery store clerk reportedly shot, killed each other in Chicago
CHICAGO — During an attempted robbery, an alleged robber and a grocery clerk shot and killed each other. According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened Friday night inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identities of the alleged robber as...
fox32chicago.com
Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD
CHICAGO - A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said. CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop
CHICAGO - A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. The woman approached a man...
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
Chicago crime: Driver killed after being struck by gunfire, crashing vehicle into bus stop
CHICAGO - A man is dead after being struck by gunfire and then crashing his vehicle into a bus stop on the Near West Side. At about 10:47 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Fulton when offenders in two different vehicles began shooting, Chicago police said.
wjol.com
Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino
A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle on West Side: police
A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. It was a very heavy day at Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, where dozens of headstones were vandalized. The discovery was made late Monday morning — horrific images of...
Smoke from Chinatown fire can be seen for miles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flames and smoke covered the skyline over Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Saturday evening when a three-story building caught fire. The smoke could be seen from miles away. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw the smoking driving on the Dan Ryan. The most effected building has a store on the bottom floor, offices on the second and residences on top. On the scene a man who said he lives next door said he had no idea there was a fire until he tried going up to his roof and saw smoke. He knew not to open his windows, so he tried going up to the roof again and said the heat coming from the walls was enough to terrify him. So far there is no word on the cause of the fire. Neighbors say there is a man who often resides in the alley between the two buildings where the fire might have started. It was not clear Saturday if he was OK. One firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor lacerations from fighting the fire. No other injuries have been reported.
fox32chicago.com
Teen critically injured in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Little Village Saturday night. Police say the teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was hit by gunfire in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
