New York City, NY

Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury that is expected to sidelined him for Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The current status for James is doubtful, but the expectation is that he will not play. The Nets have been playing much better...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever

Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a post-game interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced off since Christmas of 2018. Durant said, “I wasn’t thinking about it until ya’ll started bringing it up, you know obviously, he’s a top-two, top-three player to ever play the game. There’s always going to be excitement when he steps out on the floor.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving 'Has Work to Do' Before Returning to Nets

The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner...
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks now reportedly have no interest in Nets' Ben Simmons

“Contrary to recent reports,” the Mavericks have no interest in trading for Nets swingman Ben Simmons, league sources tell Marc Stein in his latest post at substack. A couple of weeks ago, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets had “cursory” trade talks with a Western Conference team, then later said those discussions were about a veteran shooter, and Ben Simmons‘ name came up.
