Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Steph Curry Just Made NBA History
Steph Curry continued his streak of making at least one three-pointer (for the 200th straight regular season game) in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' win over the Nets. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry's fiery closing sequence vs. Cavs on Friday
After scoring a season-high 47 points to snap the Golden State Warriors’ losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Steph Curry picked up right where he left off on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite getting into foul trouble, Curry showed no signs of slowing...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis, Lakers beating the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis had a wonderful game as he scored 37 points and collected 18 rebounds while Nets forward Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Nets are now...
Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip
Adrian Wojnarowski says there is no momentum for Kyrie Irving to return to the court during the Nets' road trip that ends in Portland on Thursday night.
James Harden’s Tweet Following 76ers’ Win Over Hawks
James Harden returned to the 76ers' bench on Saturday night as they faced the Hawks.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury that is expected to sidelined him for Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The current status for James is doubtful, but the expectation is that he will not play. The Nets have been playing much better...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a post-game interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced off since Christmas of 2018. Durant said, “I wasn’t thinking about it until ya’ll started bringing it up, you know obviously, he’s a top-two, top-three player to ever play the game. There’s always going to be excitement when he steps out on the floor.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving 'Has Work to Do' Before Returning to Nets
The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
This will be the third game LeBron James misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner...
Mavericks now reportedly have no interest in Nets' Ben Simmons
“Contrary to recent reports,” the Mavericks have no interest in trading for Nets swingman Ben Simmons, league sources tell Marc Stein in his latest post at substack. A couple of weeks ago, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets had “cursory” trade talks with a Western Conference team, then later said those discussions were about a veteran shooter, and Ben Simmons‘ name came up.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 3