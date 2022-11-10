Read full article on original website
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
'Like a death to me': First sun since Nicole reveals devastation left by storm
The eastern coastline beach communities of the Florida Peninsula were relentlessly battered by Nicole's storm surge. Waves became angry long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
Helicopter firefighters see rise in weather-related rescue missions in Colorado
When Cañon Helitack crews aren’t fighting fires, they are conducting search and rescue missions to save stranded hikers in the Centennial State.
Home collapses into the sea as Tropical Storm Nicole erodes Florida coastline
Located in the coastal community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, the house’s foundation was washed away by rising waters and strong waves.
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Listen: Winds from Hurricane Nicole play strings of sailboats in Florida marina
The sights and sounds of Hurricane Nicole were eerily present Thursday morning as the Category 1 storm made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida.
Florida restaurant to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole
Chases on the Beach in the town of New Smyrna Beach experienced significant damages during the storm. Now, General Manager Joe Ryan and his team are working to rebuild it.
Nicole weakens over Florida, but there’s a disruptive day ahead in part of the state
Tropical Storm Nicole still has a giant circulation that extends hundreds of miles from the center. Winds are still blowing onshore along the east coast of Florida, which will prevent the coastal flooding from quickly receding, but overall the effects are diminishing.
Watch: Live look at Nicole lashing Florida after making landfall
FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along Nicole’s path from Florida on YouTube.
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
'I didn't expect it to be this bad': Beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea damaged by Nicole's fury
Homeowners along the tight-knit beachfront community of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are rays of sunshine.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Piece of Space Shuttle Challenger discovered off Florida coast 37 years later
Divers have uncovered a piece of the Space Shuttle Challenger off the coast of Florida more than 37 years after seven astronauts died during the post-launch explosion.
It’s Nicole’s last day as giant circulation finally loosens its grip on Florida
Nicole has weakened below tropical storm status, but it still has a monstrous, impressive circulation and a few leftover gusty winds to give it tropical depression status for a while longer.
What will Nicole's impacts be on the East Coast?
Hurricane Nicole lashed Florida with relentless wind, rain and waves while making landfall in the Sunshine State as a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning, but its remnants will have far-reaching impacts along the East Coast.
Watch: Live look at Nicole taking aim at Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Nicole's impacts are being felt on Florida's east coast, where heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding are already ongoing.
Nicole to make landfall in Florida tonight, spreading dangerous conditions across peninsula
Expansive Tropical Storm Nicole will impact the northern Bahamas today and make landfall on the east coast of Florida tonight.
