The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs splits season openers against Cordova

BREMEN, Ala. — Basketball season is underway at Cold Springs High School and the Eagles and Lady Eagles were both home at Jesse George Gymnasium Monday to host Cordova. The Lady Eagles quickly pulled away after a close first quarter and ended up dominating the Lady Blue Devils 60-25 while in the boys’ game, a late comeback by the Eagles fell just short and they ended up dropping their game to Cordova 50-44. Cold Springs 60 – Cordova 25 (Varsity Girls) Cold Springs got on the scoreboard first on a Maci Brown three, then an Ella Dickerson layup gave them a quick...
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
