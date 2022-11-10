Read full article on original website
Related
12 parks, campgrounds around Lake Lanier to close for annual deer hunt to help with overpopulation
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for 2022 Buford Dam Deer Hunt near Lake Lanier this week. Several parks and campgrounds in the area will be closed starting Monday. The hunt has been an annual event since 2010 and will be held...
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
thegeorgiasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Crowdfunding platform erases medical debt for mother fighting breast cancer. A mammogram confirmed one of Kelly Modena's biggest fears after she found a lump during a breast self-exam in May. "She's so humble. She would never talk about it, and so I think it's really hard for her to accept help because she's such a giver," Hollis said. So Hollis stepped in, using a first-of-its-kind platform to raise money specifically for healthcare-related expenses. CaringWays, based in Nashville, partners directly with healthcare systems and businesses all over the country, helping patients with everything from unexpected medical bills to mental health treatment. In a matter of weeks, Kelly's campaign has raised more than $22,000.
allongeorgia.com
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through November 19
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
Georgia becoming a popular state for marijuana by mail seizures
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigations finds that Georgia is one of the top five destinations in the country for pot seized by the Postal Service. However, the vast majority of those seizures lead to no criminal charges or prosecutions. Through a federal Freedom of Information Act...
Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
Georgia Power said last week it remains opposed to expanding a popular solar program advocates say would encourage more households to install panels on their roofs.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
Tropical Storm Nicole and major events downtown will impact traffic today
Two major events downtown and a tropical storm will add to the usual Friday commute today....
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
allongeorgia.com
John Garner Named 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, Ed.S., a teacher at Temple High School, Carroll County Schools, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history...
Comments / 9