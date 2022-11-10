ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 9

Related
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Crowdfunding platform erases medical debt for mother fighting breast cancer. A mammogram confirmed one of Kelly Modena's biggest fears after she found a lump during a breast self-exam in May. "She's so humble. She would never talk about it, and so I think it's really hard for her to accept help because she's such a giver," Hollis said. So Hollis stepped in, using a first-of-its-kind platform to raise money specifically for healthcare-related expenses. CaringWays, based in Nashville, partners directly with healthcare systems and businesses all over the country, helping patients with everything from unexpected medical bills to mental health treatment. In a matter of weeks, Kelly's campaign has raised more than $22,000.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through November 19

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
allongeorgia.com

John Garner Named 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, Ed.S., a teacher at Temple High School, Carroll County Schools, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy