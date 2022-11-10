Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Patriots Overwhelm Trojans In 2nd Round Of State Football Championship 55-6
MINT HILL, NC – The Patriots from Independence soundly defeated the Olympic Trojans in the 2nd round of the State Football Championship Playoffs in the West bracket. Independence moves on to the Semi-Final round with another big football game on Friday night. From the opening kick-off to the final...
East Forsyth downs Mount Tabor; advances to third round of 4-A playoffs
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – It’s on to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs for the East Forsyth Eagles. East, the No. 4 seed in the West, beat visiting Mount Tabor, the No. 20 seed, 42-0 on Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night because of the remnants of Hurricane ...
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Photos: Coastal Champs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- By defeating Wake Forest, North Carolina captured the ACC Coastal crown and punched its ticket to the conference title game in Charlotte. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was on the field as the final seconds ticked off Saturday night and the Tar Heels celebrated ...
South Point at Dudley
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Wake Forest Demon Deacons, clinch ACC Coastal Division
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Nov. 7
DENVER – George Scott Richardson, 70, of Denver died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late James Richardson and Jean Sharpe Richardson. He retired as vice president of Distribution and Logistics of Newell/Rubbermaid. He is survived by his wife, Julie Barton...
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Nov. 7
MOORESVILLE – Ruth Lee Gibson, 89, of Mooresville died Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Mooresville to the late Henry and Vada Wilson Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Alexander Gibson; brothers, Ireland “Tom” Lee and his wife, Ann, and Robert “Bob” Lee; and sisters, Flora “Sis” Long and her husband, James, Ruby Rinehardt and her husband, Bill, and Maxine “Mac” Williams.
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Nov. 7
CORNELIUS – Coy Randall Gibbs, 49, of Cornelius died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 9, 1972, to Joe and Pat Gibbs. He competed as a driver in the NASCAR Late-Model, All-Pro and Truck series, earning Rookie of the Year in All-Pro. His professional life was spent coaching alongside his father in the NFL, founding the JGR Motocross team he ran for more than a decade and most recently serving as the Vice Chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing.
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
North Carolina woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect […]
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
Parents of college student killed over summer relive memories after recent shooting
The recent news of a college student who was killed in a shooting raised tragic memories for the parents of a young man who was also shot to death in Statesville over the summer. Kareen Stevenson Jr. was an athlete at his high school in Statesville. He went on to...
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
Portrait Honors Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer killed in the line of duty in Charlotte last year is being honored with a special portrait. Artist Jamie Franki delivered the portrait to CMPD’s University Division last month. The portrait is titled “Say Her Name” in honor of Officer Mia Goodwin. She...
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend
MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
