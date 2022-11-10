Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown dies at 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics announced Monday that former basketball captain Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. Brown passed away at his home in Texas. He was 52. The Arlington, Texas native played for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He appeared in 127 games, starting in 126...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State road trip: Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to Maryland for their final road contest of the season. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) at Capital One Field...
WSYX ABC6
Kickoff time for Ohio State Maryland game announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State now has a kickoff time against Maryland next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will be on ABC. The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland for the penultimate game before hosting Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State is coming...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Indiana
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The No. 2 Buckeyes are back on their own turf today as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more football content click here.
WSYX ABC6
Stroud awarded his 5th Offensive Player of the Week by Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud earned his fifth Offensive Player of the Week after routing Indiana 56-14. Stroud achieved his fourth game this season with at least five touchdown passes. The Big Ten said he is the first player in its history to have consecutive seasons with 30 touchdown passes.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll after routing Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll all have undefeated records as the end of the season draws near. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points and 62 first-place wins after beating Mississippi State 45-19. Ohio State came in at 1,501 points with one first-place win after routing Indiana 56-14.
WSYX ABC6
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
WSYX ABC6
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
WSYX ABC6
Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson out against Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Once again, Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has been out since the Iowa game, and Henderson last played against Penn State. These players are a game-time decision:. OT Dawand Jones. RB Chip Trayanum. OC Toby Wilson.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
WSYX ABC6
New movies debut including 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and holiday comedy 'Spirited'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Snow could be on the way soon and what better way to spend your time indoors than snuggling up to watch the new movies. Maddwolf's Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus with the hottest movies out right now. 1. Black Panther: Wakanda...
WSYX ABC6
Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
WSYX ABC6
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
WSYX ABC6
ODOT urges patience amid plow driver shortage as winter nears
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months now Ohio Department of Transportation has been putting out the call for more seasonal employee help. Now the winter season is almost here and the department is still facing a significant gap in their employment from what they have had in years past.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
