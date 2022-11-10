ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown dies at 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics announced Monday that former basketball captain Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. Brown passed away at his home in Texas. He was 52. The Arlington, Texas native played for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He appeared in 127 games, starting in 126...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State road trip: Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to Maryland for their final road contest of the season. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) at Capital One Field...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WSYX ABC6

Kickoff time for Ohio State Maryland game announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State now has a kickoff time against Maryland next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will be on ABC. The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland for the penultimate game before hosting Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State is coming...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stroud awarded his 5th Offensive Player of the Week by Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud earned his fifth Offensive Player of the Week after routing Indiana 56-14. Stroud achieved his fourth game this season with at least five touchdown passes. The Big Ten said he is the first player in its history to have consecutive seasons with 30 touchdown passes.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll after routing Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll all have undefeated records as the end of the season draws near. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points and 62 first-place wins after beating Mississippi State 45-19. Ohio State came in at 1,501 points with one first-place win after routing Indiana 56-14.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson out against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Once again, Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has been out since the Iowa game, and Henderson last played against Penn State. These players are a game-time decision:. OT Dawand Jones. RB Chip Trayanum. OC Toby Wilson.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT urges patience amid plow driver shortage as winter nears

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months now Ohio Department of Transportation has been putting out the call for more seasonal employee help. Now the winter season is almost here and the department is still facing a significant gap in their employment from what they have had in years past.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
COLUMBUS, OH

