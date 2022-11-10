BREMEN, Ala. — Basketball season is underway at Cold Springs High School and the Eagles and Lady Eagles were both home at Jesse George Gymnasium Monday to host Cordova. The Lady Eagles quickly pulled away after a close first quarter and ended up dominating the Lady Blue Devils 60-25 while in the boys’ game, a late comeback by the Eagles fell just short and they ended up dropping their game to Cordova 50-44. Cold Springs 60 – Cordova 25 (Varsity Girls) Cold Springs got on the scoreboard first on a Maci Brown three, then an Ella Dickerson layup gave them a quick...

BREMEN, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO