ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 5

barbara boydon
4d ago

well you can thank the law and the psychologist for the kids not getting disciplined. the second you spank your child to discipline them you have cops knocking on your door and arresting you. so now kids know that all they have to do is threaten their parents that they are going to call the police. so now kids can get away with anything because they have taken the control of the house out of the parents hands and into the kids.

Reply
2
Related
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Stolen, loaded gun found in Michigan high school student’s backpack

ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan high school student is facing charges after a stolen, loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, an 11th grader at Roseville High School reported “worrisome behavior” between two other students, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The reporting student believed that one of the two others had a gun in their backpack.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Clintondale middle and high schools

Clintondale High School and Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Thursday. Around 9 a.m., the high school principal received the threat via email that said a bomb was in the school and the sender "didn't care about living and didn't care about anybody else living," according to Clintondale Community Schools superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax. The school notified police and evacuated the middle and high schools to the football field.
CLINTONDALE, NY
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy