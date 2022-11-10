ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

(1) Grimsley too much for (17) Charlotte Catholic, 42-30

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley looked impressive in a 42-30 win over a strong Charlotte Catholic team in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state football playoffs. The Whirlies' set of offensive weapons and size advantage got the best of an otherwise solid Cougars defense. The Whirlies are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Stephens, feature 4-star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, and have a very good sophomore running back in Mitchell Summers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

South Point at Dudley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Nov. 7

CORNELIUS – Coy Randall Gibbs, 49, of Cornelius died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 9, 1972, to Joe and Pat Gibbs. He competed as a driver in the NASCAR Late-Model, All-Pro and Truck series, earning Rookie of the Year in All-Pro. His professional life was spent coaching alongside his father in the NFL, founding the JGR Motocross team he ran for more than a decade and most recently serving as the Vice Chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Nov. 7

DENVER – George Scott Richardson, 70, of Denver died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late James Richardson and Jean Sharpe Richardson. He retired as vice president of Distribution and Logistics of Newell/Rubbermaid. He is survived by his wife, Julie Barton...
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville obituaries – Week of Nov. 7

MOORESVILLE – Ruth Lee Gibson, 89, of Mooresville died Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Mooresville to the late Henry and Vada Wilson Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Alexander Gibson; brothers, Ireland “Tom” Lee and his wife, Ann, and Robert “Bob” Lee; and sisters, Flora “Sis” Long and her husband, James, Ruby Rinehardt and her husband, Bill, and Maxine “Mac” Williams.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC

