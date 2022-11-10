ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

(1) Grimsley too much for (17) Charlotte Catholic, 42-30

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley looked impressive in a 42-30 win over a strong Charlotte Catholic team in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state football playoffs. The Whirlies' set of offensive weapons and size advantage got the best of an otherwise solid Cougars defense. The Whirlies are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Stephens, feature 4-star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, and have a very good sophomore running back in Mitchell Summers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Point at Dudley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Nov. 7

DENVER – George Scott Richardson, 70, of Denver died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late James Richardson and Jean Sharpe Richardson. He retired as vice president of Distribution and Logistics of Newell/Rubbermaid. He is survived by his wife, Julie Barton...
DENVER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores

The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville obituaries – Week of Nov. 7

MOORESVILLE – Ruth Lee Gibson, 89, of Mooresville died Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Mooresville to the late Henry and Vada Wilson Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Alexander Gibson; brothers, Ireland “Tom” Lee and his wife, Ann, and Robert “Bob” Lee; and sisters, Flora “Sis” Long and her husband, James, Ruby Rinehardt and her husband, Bill, and Maxine “Mac” Williams.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy