Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Related
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
East Forsyth downs Mount Tabor; advances to third round of 4-A playoffs
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – It’s on to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs for the East Forsyth Eagles. East, the No. 4 seed in the West, beat visiting Mount Tabor, the No. 20 seed, 42-0 on Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night because of the remnants of Hurricane ...
(1) Grimsley too much for (17) Charlotte Catholic, 42-30
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley looked impressive in a 42-30 win over a strong Charlotte Catholic team in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state football playoffs. The Whirlies' set of offensive weapons and size advantage got the best of an otherwise solid Cougars defense. The Whirlies are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Stephens, feature 4-star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, and have a very good sophomore running back in Mitchell Summers.
WBTV
South Point at Dudley
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Wake Forest Demon Deacons, clinch ACC Coastal Division
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
WBTV
Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Nov. 7
DENVER – George Scott Richardson, 70, of Denver died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late James Richardson and Jean Sharpe Richardson. He retired as vice president of Distribution and Logistics of Newell/Rubbermaid. He is survived by his wife, Julie Barton...
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores
The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Nov. 7
MOORESVILLE – Ruth Lee Gibson, 89, of Mooresville died Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Mooresville to the late Henry and Vada Wilson Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Alexander Gibson; brothers, Ireland “Tom” Lee and his wife, Ann, and Robert “Bob” Lee; and sisters, Flora “Sis” Long and her husband, James, Ruby Rinehardt and her husband, Bill, and Maxine “Mac” Williams.
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and...
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
Comments / 0