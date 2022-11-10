ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

‘I want to help those people’: UNK program prepares students for law careers in rural Nebraska

By TYLER ELLYSON UNK Communications
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
3 News Now

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
omahamagazine.com

RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022

RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle

LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
NEBRASKA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Child Labor Lawsuit includes four Minnesota teens

(St. Paul, MN) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses...
MARSHALL, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule

Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement

OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy