LOCKWOOD – Next year, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester believes he’ll still be leading the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, as he does now. Though that means several unknowns must be decided in the Democrats’ favor, namely that the party will retain control of the U.S. Senate, Tester acknowledges that as another term comes to a close, he will continue to move higher in the ranks of seniority, which is key in the Senate.

