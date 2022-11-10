Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Business Insider
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.
Fairfield Sun Times
Doug Mastriano: A Case Study in Not Building a Coalition
It was shortly after viewing the clip of the wife of Doug Mastriano – Pennsylvania’s ill-fated Republican nominee for governor – jumping in front of a press conference microphone to tell reporters that they “probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do” that I thought to myself: Are these people intent on offending the entire electorate before losing?
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena
Kelli Ward at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022 (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr | CC-BY-SA 4.0, used with permission). The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records.
Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year. “The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.
Fairfield Sun Times
In New Book, Pence Tells How He and Trump ‘Went Our Separate Ways’
Mike Pence first heard all the lewd details of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape – the October surprise that almost sunk the 2016 Republican presidential ticket – on his campaign bus while “huddled in the privacy of the motor coach’s bathroom.” The call came from Donald Trump.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tester: Focused on veterans’ issues, energy costs and workforce development
LOCKWOOD – Next year, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester believes he’ll still be leading the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, as he does now. Though that means several unknowns must be decided in the Democrats’ favor, namely that the party will retain control of the U.S. Senate, Tester acknowledges that as another term comes to a close, he will continue to move higher in the ranks of seniority, which is key in the Senate.
Comments / 0