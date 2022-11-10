Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kdal610.com
8 Thoughts: Goal Scoring Struggles Limit Weekend Success
Progress is not always linear, especially in sports. There are peaks and valleys, ups and downs. Sometimes, you get gains in some areas, while others don’t progress as quickly. Such is the case for UMD. The Bulldogs wanted to win the special teams game Saturday. They did. They wanted...
kdal610.com
Game 12: Omaha at UMD
Now, we’ll get to see how UMD responds to what had to be a frustrating loss, a game where the Bulldogs had the run of play and probably were the better team, but things like “puck possession,” “high-danger scoring chances,” “shots on goal,” and “almost goals” don’t count toward the final tally.
mprnews.org
Why Lake Superior's legendary gales blow especially hard in November
The gales of November on Lake Superior are legendary. They've inspired famous songs, most notably Gordon Lightfoot's “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”. And there was the musical called “Ten November” which featured these lines in “Lake Song.”. "They call me Lake Superior, and many other...
Comments / 0