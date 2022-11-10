ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists

Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds

Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai

We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors

Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
MMAmania.com

Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38

Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch

UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Adesanya vs. Pereira

From the moment I could retain memories, Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., has been one of the most important locations in my life. Whether it was going to WWF (now WWE) shows, Rangers hockey games or prize fights, it has been a building that has been closer to my heart than any arena or structure. Heck, “The Garden” means more to me than most family members ... and they were the ones who took me to the damn building for the first 18 years of my life. Now, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) comes to “The Big Apple” for its penultimate show of 2022 and, sadly, what will be my final watch party with MMAmania.com / Combat Culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

