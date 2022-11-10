Read full article on original website
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds
Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
Slapped! Watch Nate Diaz slap Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281
Deja vu all over again? Dillon Danis just got Stockton slapped in “The Big Apple.”. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, and current free agent, Nate Diaz, slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai
We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler late after bloody back-and-forth war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight human highlight reels Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went to war tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) on UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Poirier, 33, is already among the most exciting and skilled 155-pound...
UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors
Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 6): Is Alex Pereira the scariest fighter on the UFC roster?
The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+...
UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38
Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch
UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
UFC 281 results: Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza, reclaims Strawweight title
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight elites Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili collided tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Esparza — the first-ever 115-pound female champion in company history (2014) — dropped...
Jake Paul shreds heavy Tommy Fury for massive scale fail in Dubai: ‘I feel sorry for the Fury name’
Jake Paul wasted little time condemning rival Tommy Fury after the English boxer missed weight for his clash with Paul Bamba tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as part of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji boxing event. Fury, who...
Pushing, shoving at Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in: Full results, staredowns from Dubai | Video
The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in action tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as “Money” meets British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition boxing match. This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition boxing match of 2022....
Israel Adesanya says bring back Steve Mazzagatti - “I would have been fine” | UFC 281
A Steve Mazzagatti mention was not on our 2022 bingo card, yet here we are. At UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Israel Adesanya was stopped for the first time in his MMA career when his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, unloaded on him in the fifth and final round. (Watch highlights!)
Dana White loved Alex Pereira’s corner work - “It was straight out of a movie” | UFC 281
There’s nothing like some fiery corner work going into the last round of a fight. In a fight where he was down on the scorecards, Alex Pereira’s coaches told him he had to go out and knock out Israel Adesanya to win the fight. He did that and is the new UFC middleweight champion.
UFC 281 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Adesanya vs. Pereira
From the moment I could retain memories, Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., has been one of the most important locations in my life. Whether it was going to WWF (now WWE) shows, Rangers hockey games or prize fights, it has been a building that has been closer to my heart than any arena or structure. Heck, “The Garden” means more to me than most family members ... and they were the ones who took me to the damn building for the first 18 years of my life. Now, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) comes to “The Big Apple” for its penultimate show of 2022 and, sadly, what will be my final watch party with MMAmania.com / Combat Culture.
