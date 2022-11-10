From the moment I could retain memories, Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., has been one of the most important locations in my life. Whether it was going to WWF (now WWE) shows, Rangers hockey games or prize fights, it has been a building that has been closer to my heart than any arena or structure. Heck, “The Garden” means more to me than most family members ... and they were the ones who took me to the damn building for the first 18 years of my life. Now, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) comes to “The Big Apple” for its penultimate show of 2022 and, sadly, what will be my final watch party with MMAmania.com / Combat Culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO