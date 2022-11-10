ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

klax-tv.com

APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
VIDALIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Unbuckled Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Lance Joseph Richard. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard, was...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman

The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
DERIDDER, LA
KSLA

Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

