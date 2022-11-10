Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder
Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
kalb.com
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, the court denied a last-minute defense motion to suppress video evidence showing the alleged rape. Cost of turkey goes up!. Updated:...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor of a parking garage.
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
kalb.com
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
cenlanow.com
Unbuckled Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Lance Joseph Richard. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard, was...
Lake Charles American Press
Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman
The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
Brother of high ranking LSP Officer killed by Rapides Deputy
The man killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday is the brother of a high-ranking State Police commander. Derrick Kittling, shot during a confrontation with a Rapides deputy Sunday, was declared dead in Alexandria.
