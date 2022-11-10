ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Fighting Hunger in San Diego County this holiday season

Hundreds of thousands of people in San Diego County face hunger each day but there is hope and help for children, families, seniors and more in our community. Longtime Feeding San Diego supporter, Ruthie Netzley spoke with ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha about this year’s annual Month of a Million Meals campaign to benefit Feeding San Diego.
Restored figurehead unveiled at Star of India's 159th birthday celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A restored figurehead for the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship, was unveiled Sunday as sailing enthusiasts gathered at the Maritime Museum of San Diego for the vessel's 159th birthday celebration. The museum is planning to install the restored Euterpe figurehead on...
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
