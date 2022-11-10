Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Channel
Fighting Hunger in San Diego County this holiday season
Hundreds of thousands of people in San Diego County face hunger each day but there is hope and help for children, families, seniors and more in our community. Longtime Feeding San Diego supporter, Ruthie Netzley spoke with ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha about this year’s annual Month of a Million Meals campaign to benefit Feeding San Diego.
San Diego Channel
Otay Ranch Town Center tree lighting, Santa arrival taking place November 22
(KGTV) — It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit, and that means the Otay Ranch Town Center will soon light its 50-foot-tall Christmas tree. The event is slated to take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the center, the tree boasts 17,000 lights.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 14, 2022: Strong Santa Ana Winds Tuesday Night
Strong Santa Ana winds will impact San Diego Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Tonight, the skies will stay mostly clear allowing temperatures to drop yet again to the 30s and 40s. The chilly nights are here to stay, but the afternoons should go up slightly as the winds turn out of the east. Dry winds will also elevate fire danger.
San Diego Channel
Restored figurehead unveiled at Star of India's 159th birthday celebration
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A restored figurehead for the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship, was unveiled Sunday as sailing enthusiasts gathered at the Maritime Museum of San Diego for the vessel's 159th birthday celebration. The museum is planning to install the restored Euterpe figurehead on...
San Diego Channel
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
Comments / 0