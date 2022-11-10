Rise in Valley homelessness prompts St. Vincent de Paul to reach out for community donations and volunteers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back. Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and...
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
fox10phoenix.com
Soles 2 Souls: Arizona teen creates organization collecting shoes for those in need
PHOENIX - An Arizona high school student took action after seeing a man on the side of the road with tattered shoes, and now his actions have transformed into a nonprofit that helps hundreds. In the past year, 17-year-old Jake Krotonsky and his friend Alex have purchased about 120 pairs...
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
northcentralnews.net
Support available for grandparents raising kids
November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
queencreeksuntimes.com
CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' leaves one man in burn center
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. A fire Monday morning at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, an area known as 'The Zone', has left one man in the hospital, said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department. Officers responded to a fire...
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman pays it forward ever since a life saving blood transfusion
Three years ago exactly, a Valley woman received a second chance at life through a blood transfusion. Every year since, she gives back in a big way. FOX 10's Anita Roman has her story.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
AZFamily
Maricopa County Health Department announces one case of dengue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Department of Public Health has identified one person with dengue, pronounced DEN-GAY, a mosquito-borne illness. Maricopa County Environmental Services Department said it found the virus in a mosquito trap in one county neighborhood. Public health teams will visit neighborhood residents to offer free, voluntary at-home blood testing and information from the Environmental Services about mosquito bite prevention, breeding, and more. In addition, the MCESD is searching traps for various infected mosquitos.
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a dead newborn on the street.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
New West Valley farmer’s market at Cardinals stadium accepting applications
PHOENIX — More than 100 vendors and small businesses will come together every month to host a new farmer’s market at a recently developed venue in Glendale. The new market, called Sportsman’s Park Market, will be held just outside State Farm Stadium at the Great Lawn of Sportsman’s Park.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
Comments / 0