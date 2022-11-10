Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO