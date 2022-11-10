Read full article on original website
WLUC
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and it’s now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
WLUC
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
WLUC
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
WLUC
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
WLUC
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
WLUC
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
WLUC
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
WLUC
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
WLUC
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.
WLUC
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
WLUC
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
WLUC
NMU Women’s Basketball Takes Home Second Win of the Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Womens Basketball team finished off the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge with a win over the William Jewell Cardinals 70-51 in Liberty, Missouri. The Wildcats got on the offensive boards early, after two missed attempts Ana Rhude and Vivianne Jende ripped down two offensive rebounds....
WLUC
NMU Football Wins Big in Season Finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished off the regular season with a 33-11 win over the Lake Erie College Storm. The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-7 (1-5 GLIAC). The three and out by the Storm, and they punted it away. Faced...
