Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and it’s now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving. Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.
Historic Hall Building in Houghton holds open house
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The historic Hall Building in Houghton was built in 1902. Saturday, the building’s owner, Edward Cole, invited the public to an open house tour of the building. Participants explored the ballroom, office spaces, and views from the third floor. There were also refreshments and gift bags for visitors.
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shoe store held its grand opening in Houghton this weekend. Copper Country Running Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the new store. There was food, drinks, and a snowy 5K. There was also a one-mile kids’ costume race. Kevin Thomsen, Copper...
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
UP Land Conservancy purchases land for Dead River Community Forest
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy has officially purchased the land needed for its Dead River Community Forest project. For five years, the UPLC has been working to raise the $250,000 needed for the 186 acres of forest habitat in Negaunee Township. The Michigan Department of...
Finns Finding Solace in the Upper Peninsula’s Familiar Landscape
Here’s how a Finnish family made their way to Michigan through a local mining company and found solace in the familiar, forested lands of the Upper Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One 18-year-old woman was arrested after a one car crash on Sunday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of US-41 and Boston Road on Sunday November 13, at 4:20 A.M for a one car crash. Two 18-year-old women were inside...
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Bjorklund Powers NMU to Century Mark in Season-Opening Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
