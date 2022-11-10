Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The Power of Diversity: Women 100
There’s nothing like an election to get a sense of a politician’s political power. This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul won her first full term in office, fending off a surprisingly strong challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin. State Attorney General Letitia James, who ultimately opted not to challenge Hochul for the governorship this year, coasted to another four years as the state’s chief legal officer. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saw some of her members lose key races, but she came into Election Day with such an insurmountable majority that she’ll easily retain her title as majority leader.
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
New York City is down about 21,000 government workers
New York City has lost more than 19,000 full-time employees over the past two years – a high level of municipal staffing decline not seen in more than a decade, according to a new report from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office. Attrition and problems hiring in the city’s...
Women at the helm of New York City’s uniformed agencies
Before he took office in January, New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a slew of promises on the campaign trail, including a commitment to appoint a woman to head the New York City Police Department for the first time ever. That’s a promise Adams promptly followed through on, choosing Keechant Sewell to lead the department of some 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees.
E-bike battery fires spike spurs New York City Council to rethink regulation
It didn’t take long for bystander footage thick gray smoke poured from the building’s windows as firefighters rappelled down the side of a Midtown Manhattan high-rise apartment to rescue several people trapped in one of the units. At least 43 people were injured in the Nov. 5 fire, several of whom were left in serious condition. The source of all that destruction? A lithium-ion battery in an electric bicycle, according to authorities.
Adams offers peaceful tone at Somos
New York City Mayor Eric Adams made it down to Puerto Rico for the Somos conference Friday evening, days after top administration officials like First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo and Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and agency heads like Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Correction Commissioner Louis Molina had flown south. The mayor had spent the past couple of press conferences and TV appearances doubling down on the importance of rolling back bail laws – after shifting away from the issue in the final days of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection campaign. In brief remarks to a packed ballroom at the Royal Sonesta hotel, Adams struck a peaceful tone, talking about legislative wins like funding for child care and the Public Housing Preservation Trust. “Listen, we all know Albany. We don’t agree on everything,” he said. “But we must agree on the important things, to represent the people of the state of New York.” Hochul, state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand all spoke too, at the Legislative Leadership Reception.
