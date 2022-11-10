Read full article on original website
WLUC
Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.
Slushy snow accumulation to be expected Tuesday, Wednesday
Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! Coming off the heels of record high temperatures in the upper 70s, we are now talking about snow accumulations less than a week later. Ah, Michigan in November!
WOOD
More Snow on the Way
Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow tomorrow (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too.
WLUC
Snow relaxes today but more on the way this week
It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Accumulating snow in the forecast for Metro Detroit area Tuesday — Here's where will get the most
Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday, with the most accumulation expected in the northern suburbs.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
WLUC
Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.
WWMT
First accumulating snow falls across West Michigan during a winter-esque weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After hitting record high temperatures in the middle 70s late last week, it's hard to believe that West Michigan's first accumulating snow of the season is officially in the weather books. Mother Nature turned that weather page late Saturday into Sunday. That's when northwest winds drove...
1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow predicted for Central Illinois tonight
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Updated Monday at 4:30 p.m. Updated...
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend
The coldest air mass of the season takes aim over West Michigan this weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s, along with the chance for snow.
