WLUC

Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.
WOOD

More Snow on the Way

Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow tomorrow (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Snow relaxes today but more on the way this week

It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.
WLUC

Lingering lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow

Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will continue to accumulate snow for the U.P. tonight and tomorrow. Those near Lake Superior will see more but snow bands at times could stretch further south in counties like Delta and Dickinson. Snow will taper off a bit on Sunday but still stick around in some areas. We could see a break from the snow on Monday but isolated bouts of snow are possible throughout next week.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
96.1 The Breeze

1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State

You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow predicted for Central Illinois tonight

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Updated Monday at 4:30 p.m. Updated...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
